Joe and Melissa Gorga's Daughter Antonia Weighs In on Family Drama With Teresa Giudice

The ongoing drama between Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga—her brother and sister-in-law, respectively—has certainly taken a toll on their family.

But according to Melissa, there's one family member who is "unfazed" by the situation: her and Joe's 17-year-old daughter Antonia.

"It's so crazy that she is such a drama-free—like she almost giggles at drama, like laughs at me," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared on the Dec. 22 episode of her Melissa Gorga On Display podcast. "She'll laugh at me and she'll be like, 'Oh Mom, please.' Like, she's unfazed by the fact that even her cousins unfollowed her parents on Instagram. She just is like, 'You know what, Mom? Not your problem, theirs.'"

Melissa—who also shares sons Gino, 15, and Joey, 12, with Joe—didn't specify which of Antonia's cousins she was referring to. However, Teresa is mom to daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, with ex-husband Joe Giudice.