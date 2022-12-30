Lorenzo Lamas Weighs In on Where Daughter Victoria Stands With Leonardo DiCaprio Amid Romance Rumors

Far across the distance, er rather the internet, Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas have been sparking romance rumors.
And now her father Lorenzo Lamas is weighing in on the dating speculation.
"She's very smitten," the Falcon Crest alum told the New York Post on Dec. 28, going on to share the advice he gave his daughter. "I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday—just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts. And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she's very young."
But don't call Leo and Victoria a couple. Lorenzo later told the outlet that the Oscar winner, 48, and the model, 23, are just pals.
"They're friends, they're not in a serious relationship," he added. "And I just want that to be clear."
While the Renegade actor said Victoria is "fond" of the Wolf of Wall Street star, he reiterated "they're not dating."
"They're just friends, but she is smitten, of course," he continued. "And that was my cautionary tale to her: Just take one step at a time. But as of now, they're not an item. They're not exclusive to each other."
In any case, Lorenzo suggested he was unfazed by the 25-year age gap between the duo.
"Age is not really a factor for me as much as respect, trust and communication," he noted. "That's the key."
Romance speculation first emerged after Leo and Victoria were spotted leaving The Birds Street Club in Los Angeles and entering a car together on Dec. 20. However, a source close to the situation told E! News "there is no truth" to any romance rumors and pointed out they weren't alone.
"They were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner," the insider continued. "They were joined by a number of other people in the car."
Leo had previously been seen spending time with Gigi Hadid. The Titanic alum and the model appeared to hang out a few times in the fall and were photographed leaving New York restaurant Cipriani's within minutes of each other in mid-November.
"Gigi and Leo are having a lot of fun right now," a source close to Gigi told E! News in early October, later adding, "They have been trying to stay low-key and private, and she has been enjoying the time they have been spending together."
E! News has reached out to Leo's and Victoria's teams but has yet to receive any comment.