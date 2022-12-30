See Machine Gun Kelly’s Sweet Family Photo With His Mom and Daughter Casie Colson Baker

Machine Gun Kelly celebrated the holiday season with two of his emo girls.
The "bloody valentine" singer shared a family portrait with his mother and daughter Casie Colson Baker, 13, who he shares with ex Emma Cannon. In a snap posted to his Instagram Dec. 27, Casie, Machine Gun Kelly and his mom posed together with sweet smiles at what appeared to be the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party.
For the outing, MGK rocked leopard-print pants paired with a cheetah shirt. Meanwhile, Casie sported a black ensemble accessorized with a red purse, while his mom donned a floral dress.
The family photo didn't go unnoticed by fans, who sent love in the comment section. One user wrote, "the photo of you with your mom and casie...our hearts have melted."
And that wasn't the only glimpse into his life that MGK shared. The Instagram carousel also featured a snap of him and his mom holding up drinks together in front of a Christmas tree, MGK rocking some holiday-themed aprons and him performing his own version of "Frosty the Snowman."
The family picture comes six months after MGK took to his social media with a post featuring his mother for a very different reason. At the time, the artist wanted to introduce her to his fanbase after they had recently reconnected. He captioned the June IG photo of them sitting on the floor together, "introducing … my mom."
Over the years, Machine Gun Kelly has discussed his relationship with his mother, which he said was previously strained. According to MGK, she left his life when he was 9 years old.
The difficult experience seemingly fueled some of the lyrics for his track "Burning Memories," in which he raps, "Yeah, this one's for the mama that I never knew (Never knew)/I took acid just to burn all of my memories of you."
While fans have gotten to see glimpses of their rekindled relationship, MGK revealed last June that it was thanks to his fanbase that he and his mother got back on good terms.
"wild story but after all these years, the fans are responsible for me and my mom finally reconnecting," he wrote on Twitter. "i love you."