Actor Tyler Sanders’ Parents Speak Out After His Cause of Death Revealed

Tyler Sanders' parents are raising awareness toward mental wellbeing.

In statements obtained by E! News, David and Ginger Sanders mourned the loss of the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, who died from the effects of fentanyl on June 16. The 18-year-old's death has been ruled accidental, according to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, obtained by E! News.

"Tyler was an ambitious, hard-working actor who was dealing with deep and persistent depression," David wrote in a Dec. 29 media release. "Although actively seeking treatment, Tyler struggled to find relief and chose to experiment with drugs. Tyler fell into drug use, not as a way to have fun socially, but rather as an attempt to overcome his profound mental health struggle."

David noted that while they "continue to mourn his death," they will take determined steps to share "Tyler's story in hopes of furthering the conversation around this pervasive issue."