Superbad’s Christopher Mintz-Plasse Engaged to Britt Bowman

We're McLovin this news.

Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse, 33, announced on Instagram that he popped the question to girlfriend Britt Bowman on Christmas Eve after five years together.

He captioned the Dec. 29 post, "Life's over!!!" alongside a carousel of photos with the live-music photographer, who happily showed off her new engagement ring.

One of the pics in the post hilariously showed that Christopher got down on one knee not once but twice. However, both times weren't for his new fiancée. Instead, the actor tapped in his friend Matthew Koma for a practice proposal.

Matthew, who is married to Hilary Duff, wrote in the comment section, "I can't wait to spend the rest of your life together."

In the comments, Christopher's friends chimed in to send their love to the newly engaged couple.