Superbad’s Christopher Mintz-Plasse Engaged to Britt Bowman

Superbad's Christopher Mintz-Plasse revealed that he is engaged to his girlfriend of five years, Britt Bowman. See her ring here.

By Daisy Maldonado Dec 30, 2022 12:42 AMTags
EngagementsCelebritiesInstagram
Watch: Becky G Engaged to Soccer Player Sebastian Lletget

We're McLovin this news.

Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse, 33, announced on Instagram that he popped the question to girlfriend Britt Bowman on Christmas Eve after five years together.

He captioned the Dec. 29 post, "Life's over!!!" alongside a carousel of photos with the live-music photographer, who happily showed off her new engagement ring.

One of the pics in the post hilariously showed that Christopher got down on one knee not once but twice. However, both times weren't for his new fiancée. Instead, the actor tapped in his friend Matthew Koma for a practice proposal.

Matthew, who is married to Hilary Duff, wrote in the comment section, "I can't wait to spend the rest of your life together."

In the comments, Christopher's friends chimed in to send their love to the newly engaged couple.

photos
Creative Celebrity Proposals

Mandy Moore commented, "Congrats!!!!!" while Alison Brie wrote, "Awwww congrats!!!"

Britt also shared the news on her own page, posting the same pics from the moment along with the caption, "@mintzplasse did a thing 12.24.22."

The two, who have been dating since 2017, haven't been shy about sharing the love for one another on social media.

Trending Stories

1

Too Hot to Handle Season 4 Stars Reveal Relationship Statuses

2

Chelsea Handler Reveals Why She Broke Up With Jo Koy

3
Breaking

Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood Dead at 81

For her birthday back in August, Christopher paid a special birthday tribute to Britt on his Instagram, writing, "HBD2MGFIAHQ (Happy birthday to my girlfriend I am her queen)." 

Britt replied at the time, "You are my queen!!!!"

Though he's had roles in Kick-Ass, How to Train Your Dragon, Pitch Perfect and more, Christopher is best known for playing McLovin in Superbad.

Trending Stories

1

Too Hot to Handle Season 4 Stars Reveal Relationship Statuses

2

Chelsea Handler Reveals Why She Broke Up With Jo Koy

3
Breaking

Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood Dead at 81

4

Teen Mom's Leah Messer Reflects on Shocking Jaylan Mobley Split

5

Nick Cannon's Family Album: Your Guide to His 12 Kids and Their Moms

Latest News

Actor Tyler Sanders’ Parents Speak Out After Cause of Death Reveal

Superbad's Christopher Mintz-Plasse Engaged to Britt Bowman

Inside Dylan Mulvaney’s Luxurious 26th Birthday Post Surgery

See Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Unite Both Their Families in Mexico

Baywatch’s Alexandra Daddario Goes Skinny Dipping on Vacation

See Charli D’Amelio & Landon Barker Stronger Than Ever in Holiday Snap

James Corden Reveals He Auditioned for Lord of the Rings