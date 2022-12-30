Inside Dylan Mulvaney’s Luxurious 26th Birthday Celebration While Recovering From Surgery

Watch : TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Shares Update After Facial Feminization Surgery

A stylish birthday celebration is just what the doctor ordered post-operation.

After recently undergoing facial feminization surgery, TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney rang in turning 26 with a day that featured plenty of glamorous details. As seen in glimpses shared to actress Lily Drew's Dec. 29 Instagram Story, the festivities begin on an exciting note with Dylan picking Lily up in a white limo.

Lily paired footage of herself walking up to the sweet ride with the words, "@dylanmulvaney's birthday has begun," which Dylan re-shared.

As for what went down inside the limousine, Lily posted a pic of a bottle of champagne resting in ice. The day's itinerary also featured drinks served on a platter and some shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

Lily was sure to share a look at the birthday girl sporting a pink coat while holding multiple shopping bags from Burberry. The content creator accessorized the hot pink jacket with white boots, a sweater dress and a headband.