See Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Stronger Than Ever In Holiday Photo

Charli D’Amelio and boyfriend Landon Barker posed in jet-black outfits at the Kardashian-Jenner 2022 Christmas Eve Party. See the photo below.

Watch: Landon Barker & Charli D'Amelio Hold Hands After MGK Concert

Charli D'Amelio opted for a black Christmas this holiday season.

Need proof? Look no further than the snaps the TikToker shared of her time at the Kardashian-Jenner 2022 Christmas Eve Party, which featured boyfriend Landon Barker.

In her Dec. 28 Instagram post, Charli is seen wearing a velvet black dress with a midriff cut-out and thigh slit. She paired the outfit with heels adorned with diamonds at the ankles and a black manicure. Meanwhile, Landon—whose father is Travis Barker—matched his girlfriend's onyx vibe, donning his signature jet-black tuxedo and nails. He completed the look with silver jewelry.

Charli captioned the snapshot, "merry christmas."

The festivities topped off a victorious year for Charli, especially as she and partner Mark Ballas were crowned the winners of season 31 of Dancing With the Stars in November. Landon was by her side to celebrate her win, commemorating the moment with a selfie on Instagram. As he captioned the picture, "So proud of you!!! You're a star."

As for whether he would follow in Charli's footsteps and join the dance competition series? "Hard no," he exclusively told E! News, "I'm not quite the dancer."

His own dancing aside, Landon applauded Charli for always giving it her all on the show.

"I think that Charli works so much on the show and she's so dedicated and really puts her everything into the show and hasn't gone easy on it," the 19-year-old said. "She's really working hard to compete on the show and she's really doing her best and I'm extremely proud of her."

