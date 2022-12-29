Teresa Giudice Denies Rumors She's Quitting RHONJ Because of Joe and Melissa Gorga Feud

Watch : Teresa Giudice on Bravo Wedding Special, Family Feuds & RHONJ Tease

It's going to take more than a family feud to get Teresa Giudice to leave The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Despite speculation that Teresa's ongoing drama with brother and sister-in-law Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga has left her wanting to quit the Bravo series, the RHONJ star recently clarified that she's here to stay on the small screen.

"I would never step away. I started the show," she told People. "I'm never going to give that to anyone because I'm the one that started the show."

Teresa has starred on the series ever since its premiere in 2009. She's become a RHONJ staple over the years, so much so that the show went on pause while Teresa served out her 11-month-long prison sentence in 2015.

"Other people are trying to put that out there, like, 'Oh, Teresa wants to leave,'" the 50-year-old continued. "It's so crazy to me how people are trying to plant the seed that Teresa wants to leave the show…the games that people play. No. I started this. I'm not walking away until Bravo wants me to walk away."