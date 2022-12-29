Cheryl Burke Says She’s Ready to Move Forward After Year That Tried to “Break” Her

Cheryl Burke is looking forward to the future.
The former Dancing with the Stars pro reflected on her emotional year in a new TikTok, expressing her excitement as she waltzes into 2023.
"When you see me crying at 11:59pm on NYE don't think it's because I'm sad. It's because i fking MADE IT through the year that did everything it could to try and break me," she wrote in the Dec. 28 video. "And there were a lot of moments I thought it would but here I AM."
She continued, "Ready to move forward to no longer be definition by the past by my past, and SO ready to start the next chapter of my life. 2023, LET'S SHOW'EM HOW IT'S DONE!"
Indeed, the year has been full of major life changes for the dancer. Earlier this year she split from husband Matthew Lawrence after three years of marriage, finalizing the divorce in September.
"I know I have always said I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there really isn't an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," Cheryl wrote on Instagram in February, confirming her breakup from the Boy Meets World alum. "I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you've given me."
And on the professional side, the Burke in the Game podcast host departed Dancing with the Stars after almost 17 years.
"It's the end of an era, my time as a dancer on Dancing with the Stars," she exclusively told E! News in November. "It has changed my life. I have not stopped crying and I'm not one to really cry."
As for why it was time to step away from the long-running competition series, she revealed that it had taken a physical toll on her, noting, "There is wear and tear."
"But also, my heart is telling me to see what else is out there," she continued. "We are human and we evolve. I do. At least I would like to say that I am a work in progress forever."
And despite closing a major chapter in her life, she hinted that there are exciting things fans can expect from her up ahead.
"I do know, though, that this is not the end of my career and I want to be able to see what else is out there," she explained. "And Dancing with the Stars, the schedule is so intense. I've got so many projects that I've been working on."