Hilaria Baldwin Shares Her Family Has Been "So, So Sick" Over the Holidays

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's family had less claus for celebration this holiday season.

Between kids Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Marilu, 22 months and Ilaria, 3 months, "we've been so, so sick," Hilaria shared on Instagram Dec. 28. "It's been really tough."

"Take 7 kids who go out and collect germs like they are getting paid for it, then come home and generously plant them in our Petri dish of a house, and the heat goes out in record subzero temps," she wrote alongside a close-up picture of a bundled up Ilaria. "I know so many of you can unfortunately relate."

But they are remaining positive. "Love to you and sending healthy, warm wishes to each and every one of you," the 38-year-old concluded her post. "Can't wait to fill you in on how our Christmas was…once I get my lungs and voice back."