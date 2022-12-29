Why There Won't Be a Paintball Scene in the Community Movie

Six seasons and a movie—but no paintball scene.
After years of anticipation, the Community movie is finally happening. However, things are going to look a little bit different when we return to Greendale Community College.
Over the course of the show's run, its paintball-themed episodes became fan favorites and were often the highlights of their respective seasons. But fans shouldn't get their hopes up about additional warfare in the movie.
"It's a lot easier for me to rule stuff out than tell you what we're pursuing," Community creator Dan Harmon said on the Dec. 23 episode of Six Seasons and a Podcast. "For instance, we go, 'Do we really think it'd be a good idea for the Community movie to be a paintball episode?'"
Harmon explained that the idea of "running around with guns in a school" isn't something he is keen on continuing, noting that it "was never a good idea on TV, even back then."
In addition, fans of the sitcom—which ran for, you guessed it, six seasons from 2009 to 2015—shouldn't expect its affinity for a certain tabletop role-playing game to extend to the cinematic universe, either.
"We'd play Dungeons & Dragons for 90 minutes," Harmon joked. "I kinda gotta rule that out. Maybe a better writer wouldn't."
The movie will reunite most of Greendale's finest—including Joel McHale, Ken Jeong, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie and Jim Rash—though the involvement of original cast members Donald Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown remains uncertain.
Neither Glover or Brown were part of Peacock's announcement about the movie in September, though Brown exclusively told E! News in the days before the reveal that "everybody has a desire to take part."
A source close to production told E! News at the time that only the cast names that were announced had been confirmed.
No release date for the movie has been announced yet, but in the meantime, you can catch up on Community on Netflix and Hulu.
