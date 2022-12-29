Why There Won't Be a Paintball Scene in the Community Movie

The upcoming Community movie reunites much the series' original cast, but it will leave some traditions behind. Find out why creator Dan Harmon won't be incorporating any paintball scenes.

By Daniel Trainor Dec 29, 2022 9:17 PMTags
TVNBCJoel McHaleKen JeongAlison BrieCelebritiesDonald GloverPeacock
Watch: Yvette Nicole Brown Confident a Community Movie Will Happen

Six seasons and a movie—but no paintball scene.

After years of anticipation, the Community movie is finally happening. However, things are going to look a little bit different when we return to Greendale Community College. 

Over the course of the show's run, its paintball-themed episodes became fan favorites and were often the highlights of their respective seasons. But fans shouldn't get their hopes up about additional warfare in the movie.

"It's a lot easier for me to rule stuff out than tell you what we're pursuing," Community creator Dan Harmon said on the Dec. 23 episode of Six Seasons and a Podcast. "For instance, we go, 'Do we really think it'd be a good idea for the Community movie to be a paintball episode?'"

Harmon explained that the idea of "running around with guns in a school" isn't something he is keen on continuing, noting that it "was never a good idea on TV, even back then."

photos
Life After Community

In addition, fans of the sitcom—which ran for, you guessed it, six seasons from 2009 to 2015—shouldn't expect its affinity for a certain tabletop role-playing game to extend to the cinematic universe, either.

"We'd play Dungeons & Dragons for 90 minutes," Harmon joked. "I kinda gotta rule that out. Maybe a better writer wouldn't."

The movie will reunite most of Greendale's finest—including Joel McHale, Ken Jeong, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie and Jim Rash—though the involvement of original cast members Donald Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown remains uncertain.

Neither Glover or Brown were part of Peacock's announcement about the movie in September, though Brown exclusively told E! News in the days before the reveal that "everybody has a desire to take part."

A source close to production told E! News at the time that only the cast names that were announced had been confirmed.

Lewis Jacobs/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

No release date for the movie has been announced yet, but in the meantime, you can catch up on Community on Netflix and Hulu. 

(NBC, Peacock and E! News are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Andy Cohen Clarifies Drinking Plans for CNN's NYE Broadcast

2

See Chicago West’s Cute Transformation Into Sister North West

3

Too Hot to Handle Season 4 Stars Reveal Relationship Statuses

4
Breaking

Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood Dead at 81

5

Teen Mom's Leah Messer Reflects on Shocking Jaylan Mobley Split

Latest News

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Step Out in Miami Amid Marilee Fiebig Divorce

Allison Williams, Daughter of Brian Williams, Discusses Her Privilege

Breaking

Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood Dead at 81

Cheryl Burke Says She’s Ready to Move Forward After This Year

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Her Family Has Been "So, So Sick" Over Holidays

Why There Won't Be a Paintball Scene in the Community Movie

Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer