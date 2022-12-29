TikTok Stars Julie and Camilla Lorentzen Expecting Baby

Watch : 6 TikTokers Guaranteed to Blow Your Mind

Julie and Camilla Lorentzen will soon be a fixture on #MomTok.

After all, the TikTok stars, who have been closely documenting their in vitro fertilization journey on the social media platform, are expecting their first child together. On Dec. 22, Julie in a video that she is "five weeks, four days pregnant" after undergoing more tests to confirm her pregnancy.

Julie first announced she's expecting in a Dec. 12 video, which showed herself and Camilla reacting to the baby news during a phone call with their IVF clinic. After receiving results from a blood test indicating that Julie is pregnant, the couple shared a kiss in celebration as Camilla said to her wife, "Hi mama!"

However, in a Dec. 14 video, Julie said her "day went to hell" when a new test didn't show the expected results of a pregnancy. "My pregnancy hormone was 100 on Monday and, since it doubles every day, it should've been over 200 today," she explained at the time. "This just isn't good. We called our doctors and they told us to come in."