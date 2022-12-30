Southern Hospitality's Leva Bonaparte Threatens to Fire Staff In Heated Sneak Peek

Be careful what you post on social media.
That's a lesson the cast of Southern Hospitality is learning in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Jan. 2 episode. Indeed, these scandalous posts could cost them their jobs at the Republic Garden & Lounge.
Upon returning from a wild trip to Lake Norman in North Carolina, the group gathers for a staff meeting, during which Will Kulp shares that he received some cryptic text messages from boss Leva Bonaparte regarding the weekend's events.
As for who spilled the beans about what went down at the lake to Leva? Will says she was "purposefully vague" in her responses, prompting Lucía Peña to ask the group, "Who was a spy?"
What she doesn't know: there were spies, with Will, Joe Bradley and TJ Dinch all admitting in confessionals that they kept keeping Leva up-to-date via text.
"It was me," Joe states. "I texted Leva. She texted me first, but I had to tell her." Meanwhile, TJ notes, "I tell Leva everything."
Will also specifies that he wanted to give Leva a "heads up" that co-star Grace Lilly "had a meltdown" on the trip.
Leva soon arrives at the meeting and wastes no time getting to business. "Obviously," she began, "some of you got my text messages about my disappointment of what things were being posted on social media."
But Leva was more than just disappointed, she was "beyond furious," noting, "I am like shaking right now 'cause I'm so angry 'cause I think it's so disgusting. How stupid are you to let somebody post some s--t like that?"
And as the episode's title "Rock the Boat" suggests, Leva isn't afraid to shake things up with her staff. The clip ends with her dramatically announcing to the group, "I'm gonna fire people."
Looks like fans will have to tune in to see what went down at Lake Norman, as well as which stars may soon be saying goodbye to the Republic.
Check out the full clip above.
Southern Hospitality airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)