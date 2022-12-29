You Need to See Chicago West’s Cute Transformation Into Sister North West

Meet North West's mini-me.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter recently gave her sister, Chicago, a style overhaul, hopping on a TikTok trend that had the 4-year-old dressing like her older sister.

In the Dec. 28 video, set to "I Wish" by Skee Lo, Chicago appears in a doorway wearing a Batman costume and a tutu before exiting the room. It then cuts to her reentering the room dressed in North's clothes.

So what attire did the 9-year-old choose for the look? In true North fashion, Chicago donned a graphic t-shirt, black shorts, slides, and a slim pair of sunglasses, which she accessorized with a black purse and a chain necklace.

North captioned the video, "Turning my sister to me."