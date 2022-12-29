Michelle Trachtenberg's Georgina Sparks Just Made Her Gossip Girl Return—And It Was Epic

Watch : "Gossip Girl" Is Back: Live From E! Rewind

The Upper East Side should prepare for some sparks, because Georgina is back.

The villainous socialite, played by Michelle Trachtenberg, made her debut on HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot Dec. 29, and it was everything we hoped it would be. In true Georgina fashion, the calculating OG had Constance Billard-St. Jude teacher Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson) abducted and brought to a Brooklyn Heights penthouse belonging to Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) and Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively).

"They fired their staff when they thought someone was breaking in," Georgina explained with a manipulative chuckle. "At first, they thought it was the doorman. But when they kept coming home to this [breaks glass vase], they put cameras everywhere. I had my son loop the image. So now, they're bringing in a paranormal expert. They have no idea I'm their poltergeist."

And, as Georgina revealed to Kate, she's been torturing Dan, Serena and their lactose intolerant kid for "five or six years." Iconic.

But enough about Dan and Serena! The episode confirmed that Georgina was the mysterious benefactor blackmailing Mike (Pico Alexander) to uncover Gossip Girl's identity. While Kate thought that Mike was convinced that her co-worker Jordan (Adam Chanler-Berat) was the revived GG—he does help with the account after all—it's clear Georgina didn't fall for the educator's ruse.