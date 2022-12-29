Nick Cannon's Family Album: Your Guide to His 12 Kids and Their Moms

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12

Nick Cannon has a dozen reasons to be thankful as he caps off a fruitful year.

Alyssa Scott shared on Instagram Dec. 29 that she gave birth to a daughter, officially making the Wild N' Out star a father of 12. Their baby girl, Halo Marie Cannon, was born Dec. 14, nine days after the one-year anniversary of son Zen Cannon's death. (He passed away from brain cancer at age 5 months in December 2021.)

In her Instagram birth announcement for baby Halo, Alyssa paid tribute to Zen. "Our lives are forever changed," she wrote. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever."

In her post, Alyssa—who is also a mom to daughter Zeela, 4, from a previous relationship—shared a video showing footage of Nick helping to deliver their baby girl, whose sex was unknown to them before she was born.