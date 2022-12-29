Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Shares How She Turned Her Grief Turned Into Gratitude

And she's found some comfort—and a way forward—by living her life like her late husband. Especially in the kitchen.

"He was always my biggest fan," Rizzo said. "He loved all the videos and so I feel like now it's kind of another way to honor him."

She'll keep doing just that. "When I look at the beginning of the year, of course I'm like, 'This is the worst thing I've ever gone through," she said. "But then I'm also really trying to take from it what you can do to turn this into a positive experience because Bob did that. He had so much loss in his life, and he turned everything into a positive, reflective experience. If he did that, then I want to use this experience in the same way."

On Jan. 9, Saget—who was on a stand-up comedy tour—was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. His cause of death was later revealed as accidental blunt head trauma. No drugs or alcohol were involved.

"As we continue to mourn together," his family said in a February statement, "we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."