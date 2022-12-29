Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Has a Dress Code for Employees

Watch : TEARFUL Kim Kardashian Talks Co-Parenting With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is all about keeping it simple.

Over the years, The Kardashians star has opted for the less is more approach. After all, she's known for rocking a monochromatic makeup look and decorating her home with minimalistic pieces. According to Kim, her aesthetics extends to her employees as well.

During an interview on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast, the SKIMS founder was asked if having a color-coordinated dress code was intentional.

"Absolutely. I have uniforms," she said on the Dec. 26 episode, before clarifying, "It's not like, 'Hey, this is your uniform. It's just color palettes."

Kim, who shared that she has a handbook for her employees, explained that her employees are able to wear "grays, heather gray, black, navy, white, cream, khaki" but noted that there's not a lot of color-blocking.

There's not only a method to the madness but, according to the reality TV star, her staff was relieved to have a simple fashion guideline.