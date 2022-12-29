Drew Barrymore Shares Why Divorce From Will Kopelman Was “Confusing”

Watch : Drew Barrymore REACTS to Emily in Paris Star's FLIRTY Comments

Drew Barrymore went the distance in healing after her divorce from Will Kopelman.

The talk show host recently reflected on her 2016 divorce from the art director—with whom she shares daughters Olive, 10 and Frankie 8, with—explaining how the end to her 4-year marriage was a difficult chapter in her life.

"There was no scandal," she told People Dec. 29. "Nothing went wrong, which is cleaner, but makes it harder and more confusing because there isn't the thing to point to. We tried so hard to make it work."

The 47-year-old continued, "[A friend] said to me, 'Divorce is the death of a dream.' That's exactly what it feels like, something so final you can't get it back.

But despite the divorce, the Charlie's Angels actress explained how she worked to maintain a sense of normalcy for her daughters, looking at her own upbringing—she was emancipated from her parents at 14—had her vowing to give her kids a different experience.