Savannah Chrisley Says She's "Grieving" Loss of Parents Todd and Julie Ahead of Prison Sentences

Everyone experiences grief in their own way.
And Savannah Chrisley is getting candid about how she is coping ahead of her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley starting their respective 12 and seven-year prison sentences on Jan. 17. On the Dec. 27 episode of her Unlocked podcast, the 25-year-old explained that she feel like she's "grieving the loss of parents that are still alive."
"In my mind, I'm like, 'I can't move on with my life,'" she told guest, and soon-to-be sister-in-law, Emmy Medders. "'Until I know that they're going to be there, I can't get married. I can't have a kid.'"
But while her life feels like it's at a standstill, Savannah knows her parents will "get to be a part of it" all in the future, and it's thanks to dad Todd that she's been able to be optimistic during the family's tough times.
"Dad was like, 'I may not be here in front of you, but I'm still alive," she said. "'I'm still fighting. You don't have to live a day without speaking to me.'"
Todd and Julie were sentenced to multiple years behind bars on Nov. 21 after being found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud in June.
Amid all the controversy surrounding her parents, Savannah noted that she's gotten hate online for continuing to promote her beauty brand, Sassy, on social media. She stated, "It's like, 'Guys, I have a business to run.'"
"I think that's what I'm struggling with right now is business-wise," Savannah continued. "I keep pushing forward because that's always been my easy, go-to, to where I don't have to focus on anything else. So business-wise, I'm going to push forward. I'm going to do my podcast, Sassy, I'm going to do all the things."
"But personally," she explained, "I feel like there's a level of guilt associated with moving on with my life and thinking of mom and dad not being here during certain life events."
Luckily, Emmy—who is engaged to Savannah's brother Chase Chrisley—shared some encouraging words with the Growing Up Chrisley star.
"You can't just stop your life," Emmy said. "And your parents, our parents, wouldn't want us to do that, no matter what happens."