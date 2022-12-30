36 Unbelievable Deals on Hanukkah and Christmas Decorations: 70% Off Ornaments, Garland, Menorahs, & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sadly, Christmas and Hanukkah have come and gone, but that does not mean that you can't get in the spirit for the 2023 holiday season. It is never too soon to start planning for the winter holidays and have some fun to look forward to. In fact, it is actually the best time to shop for holiday decor because there are some unbelievable deals and discounts. Keep that festive mood going and get your shop on before these amazing markdowns sell out.
Get ahead on next year's holidays with these amazing deals on Christmas and Hanukkah decorations.
Holiday Ornaments on Sale
Christmas White Snowflake Ornaments- 36 Pieces
Add a classic winter element to your tree with these snowflake ornaments.
Anthropologie Arctic Monogram Ornament
These monogram snow globe ornaments are a winter dream.
Kurt Adler Gingerbread Led Hanukkah House Ornament
This gingerbread house ornament lights up in celebration of Hanukkah.
Kurt Adler Resin Hanukkah Snowman Ornament
Celebrate Hanukkah and Christmas with this snowman duo.
Holiday Glassware and Dishes on Sale
Spode Christmas Tree 13 oz. All Purpose Wine Glass (Set of 4)
Save 61% on these Christmas tree-adorned wine glasses.
Spode Spode Christmas Tree Earthenware Dinnerware- Set of 5
Make every meal a festive delight with this five-piece dinner set, which is dishwasher-safe and microwave-safe.
Holiday Bedding on Sale
The Holiday Aisle Ayzah 100% Cotton Quilt Set
Switch out your usual bedding for a festive holiday quilt set.
Christmas Trees on Sale
National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree
This pre-lit mini Christmas tree is perfect to decorate a small space. It has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Best Choice Products 6ft Snow Flocked Artificial Pencil Christmas Tree Holiday Decoration w/Metal Stand
Bring the snow to you with this six-foot, flocked artificial Christmas tree.
Christmas Home Decor on Sale
Primitives by Kathy Nordic Countdown Block
It's never too soon to count down to Christmas.
Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar - Magnetic Tree, 25 Magnets
Start next year's Christmas countdown with this adorable wooden set.
Ganz Kissing Krystals Christmas Acrylic Mistletoe Reindeer Figurine
This glass reindeer statue is incredibly sophisticated.
Luganiso Christmas Reindeer Figurines Set of 2 Resin Deer Statues
These sleek, resin reindeer figurines are available in solid black or solid white.
Worldeco Christmas Handmade Gift Cute Snowman Indoor Decorations
There's nothing frigid about this snowman. This cute figurine is sure to put a smile on your face.
Mackenzie-Childs Checkmate Nutcracker,
This incredibly detailed nutcracker is 50% off for a limited time.
Pottery Barn Mercury Glass Tree Cloche Silver
Light up your home by placing a flameless candle in one of these glass trees.
Bella Lux Beaded Glitter Decorative Tree
These beaded glitter trees are glamorous and they come in three sizes.
Sincerely Santa Light up Santa Truck
Add a farmhouse touch to your holiday decor with this light-up truck.
Holiday Candles on Sale
Thymes Pine Needle Frasier Fir Candle - 6.5 Oz
This refreshing scent has a 45-hour burn time with notes of crisp Siberian Fir needles, cedarwood, and sandalwood.
Matchless Candle Co. by Luminara Flameless LED Candle Moving Flame Pillar with Detachable Holiday Santa Sweater
This flameless candle has a fun, detachable Santa sweater.
La Jolie Muse Pine Candle
This gorgeous pomegranate pine candle has a 55-hour burn time and you definitely want to snag this one while it's on sale.
NEST New York Holiday Classic Candle
NEST candles are the best. You'll want this holiday scent in your home all year long. The fragrance is a blend of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, and cinnamon with a hint of vanilla and amber.
Christmas and Hanukkah Placemats on Sale
Artoid Mode Happy Hanukkah Placemats, Set of 4
These Hanukkah placemats are wrinkle-resistant, durable, and washable.
Newbridge Holly Ribbon Traditions Bordered Christmas Fabric Placemats- Set of 4
Add a festive touch to your Christmas table with these placemats.
Christmas Stockings on Sale
Ankis Large Christmas Stockings 4 Pack
These cable knit stockings are truly timeless and they're 59% off.
Christmas Wreaths on Sale
SHareconn 24 Inch Prelit Artificial Christmas Wreath with Hanger
This pre-lit wreath comes with a hanging hook and it's 63% off.
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath
Go for a classic aesthetic with this pre-lit wreath with white lights.
Holiday Outdoor Decor on Sale
Best Choice Products 3-Piece Large Lighted Christmas Deer Family Set
Save 46% on this three-piece outdoor reindeer set.
Christmas and Hanukkah Table Runners on Sale
Artoid Mode Waterclor Buffalo Plaid Christmas Trees Merry Xmas Table Runner
Use this as a table runner or lay it across your mantle full of Christmas stockings.
Pudodo Hanukkah Table Runner
This table runner brings elegance to your Hanukkah table.
Hanukkah Lights on Sale
Uratot 40 LED Chanukah Decorative String Lights
These menorah-shaped lights come with a battery-powered remote control.
Kurt Adler UL 10-Light Hanukkah Star of David Light Set
Display these Star of David lights in honor of Hanukkah.
Hanukkah Menorahs on Sale
Electronic Hanukkah Menorah Powered by Batteries or USB Cable
Go flameless with one of these electronic menorahs, which comes in four colors.
Christmas Garland on Sale
Celebrate a Holiday 50 Foot Garland for Christmas Decorations
70% off deals don't come around very often. Stock up on garland for next year now.
Alladinbox 9 F Christmas Garland Prelit Battery Operated Artificial 50 Leds With Christmas Ball Ornaments, Pine Cone, Red Berries
Make decorating easier next year with this garland that's already lit up.
