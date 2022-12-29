Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Having More Kids? She Says…

Watch : TEARFUL Kim Kardashian Talks Co-Parenting With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is a firm believer in never saying never.

In fact, for the mom of four the idea of expanding her family in the future doesn't sound all that far-fetched to her.

"I just don't wanna say—never say never," Kim said during the Dec. 28 episode of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast. "I'm obviously right at the end of that conversation and would have to have someone in my life for a while to make that decision."

But the 42-year-old—who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex Kanye West—made it clear she's leaving her future in the hands of destiny, adding, "Whatever is meant to be will be."

And as far as marriage goes? The Kardashians star, who finalized her divorce from Kanye, 45, in November—and was previously married to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries—agrees that she's a "romantic," so another union could also be in the cards.