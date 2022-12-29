Shop the Best End-of-Year Beauty Deals & Sales of 2022: Olaplex, Peter Thomas Roth, Paula's Choice & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The New Year is quite literally right around the corner, and if you want to enter 2023 with some brand new beauty products that actually work but won't break the bank, this guide has got you covered.
There are countless top-rated beauty products that are currently on sale, from brands like Olaplex, Peter Thomas Roth, First Aid Beauty, Too Faced, Vegamour and so, so much more. If you don't know where to start your shopping, this guide has the intel on how to unlock some of the best deals currently happening on makeup, skincare and haircare products from tons of different brands at varying price points.
Keep reading to check out some must-have end-of-year beauty products!
5-Step Routine Deluxe Set
Snag this transformative and sustainable skincare set from Fleur & Bee and say goodbye to dull, dry skin. You can use code 'BYE2022' for 50% off on all of Fleur & Bee's beauty products, like this set. The clean beauty brand created this five-step routine set that includes the So Clean! Natural Facial Cleanser, Rose and Shine Refreshing Rose Water Toner, Nectar of the C Rejuvenating Vitamin C Serum, Eyes Eyes Baby Anti-Aging Eye Cream and the H2 Oh Yeah Hydrating Moisturizer. According to Fleur & Bee, you can use the routine as follows to achieve fresh, rejuvenated skin:
"1. Wash your face with So Clean! and lukewarm water. Rinse.
2. Spritz Rose and Shine onto your face and allow it to absorb.
3. Apply 2-3 drops of Nectar of the C onto your entire face.
4. Gently tap some Eyes Eyes Baby around your eye area.
5. Apply a generous amount of H2 Oh Yeah to your face and neck."
Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Holiday Kit (Worth $90.00)
Until January 31st, you can get an extra 10% off your Dermstore order when you use code 'EXTRA10', and there are some must-have products at amazing prices, like this Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Holiday Kit that's on sale for $47. The damage-repair products is fit for all hair types, and helpful in combating breakage and split ends.
Peace Out Acne Dots Mega 60 Salicylic Acne Healing Dots
Peace Out Skincare is currently having their New Year's sale for a limited time, meaning you can score 35% off products sitewide, along with free shipping. If you haven't tried out their Acne Dots, now is the perfect time to do so! This pack of 60 Salicylic Acne Healing Dots will be an absolute gamechanger in your skincare routine, and they're currently on sale for $30 instead of $69. They seriously zap pimples away like magic!
Un-Wrinkle Turbo Face Serum
Until December 31st, you can score up to 60% off on Peter Thomas Roth products when you use code 'EOY2022' at checkout. This Un-Wrinkle Turbo Face Serum is currently on sale for almost $100 off. One review writes, "I ordered this for the first time and I have been using it regularly. My skin is brighter and more even toned. I was surprised! I noticed a difference within the first week. It is so nice to buy a product and use it and see a result!"
Ultra Repair Cream Limited Edition
You can score up to 50% off select products from First Aid Beauty until January 16— no code needed! Snag their best-selling, travel-size Ultra Repair Cream for just $11 during the Winter Clearance deals. It'll immediately relieve dry, parched skin and visibly reduces redness, according to reviews. One review raves, "I can't say enough about this cream! It is fantastic and really worked to calm my skin after I had a red, itchy patches on my forehead that just wouldn't go away no matter what I did."
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze® Extreme Hold Laminated-Look Sculpting Wax
This Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze® is currently on sale for $16. The clear sculpting wax holds brows in place and gives you that fluffy eyebrow look. If you're a Beauty Insider at Sephora, you can also use code 'EXTRA20OFF' after signing in to your account for an extra 20% off select products.
Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette
This Urban Decay Cosmetics eyeshadow palette has 12 rose-hued neutral shades in matte, shimmer and metallic finishes so that you can achieve all the eye looks you want. The palette is currently on sale for $27, along with a lot of other Urban Decay palettes!
Lip Injection Power Plumping Cream Longwear Liquid Lipstick
This Too Faced Lip Injection liquid lipstick is currently on sale for $20 in so many different shades. The longwearing lip plumper is highly pigmented and buildable for as much vibrancy as you desire. The Too Faced up to 75% off deals are only happening for a limited time!
NOU Styling Gel, For Curly Hair, 8 fl oz
NOU is the affordable haircare line that was missing from your life, especially if you have curly hair. So many of their products are currently on sale at Walmart, like this styling gel with avocado oil that smells amazing and holds your hair without flaking. Your slicked back buns will never look better.
VITAL C Hydrating Repair Crème
Image Skincare is currently hosting their end-of-year sale, where an automatic discount of 15% off will be added to your cart upon checkout on some select best-sellers— this hydrating repair cream with vitamins A and C included. One review shares, "I love this crème. I use it for a few days after my Dermaplaning and microdermabrasion treatments and helps repair and moisturize my skin."
Beachwaver B1 Rotating Curling Iron - Holiday Glitter
Beachwaver is currently hosting their end-of-year 40% off sale, and you can snag the B1 Rotating Curling Iron for $69 in either pink or black glitter. Whether you're a curling pro or a newbie to the hairstyling game, this curling iron will give you luscious curls. One review writes, "Most amazing curling iron I've ever owned. I'm now buying for my daughter's. Very easy to use and beautiful curls that actually last all day."
Professional Set of 12 Makeup Brushes
Right now, e.l.f. cosmetics is hosting their end-of-year sale for up to 60% off makeup, beauty tools and more. You can snag this set of 12 makeup brushes for 30% off if you're a non-member, or 60% off if you're a member. Signing up is free!
Blond Absolu Serum & Oil Holiday Gift Set
You can score this Kérastase blonde hair day and night duo for $46 instead of $82. It's a nourishing and hydrating serum and oil duo that will transform dry and dull blonde hair. Plus, when you spend $65 or more, you can use code 'NYE2022' to unlock a free Comb & Chronologiste Travel Size.
Pore-Reducing Toner
Paula's Choice is hosting its End-of-Year up to 30% off sale for a limited time, and you can score some amazing skincare at great prices, like this pore-reducing toner for $17. It's meant to balance oily skin, give you an unparalleled glow and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores. Get it while you can!
GRO Hair Serum (3 Pack)
When you use code 'NEWYEAR23' on Vegamour's website, you can get up to 25% off sitewide. That's including their top-rated GRO Hair Serum trio that helps restore thinning hair with its plant-based, cruelty-free formula. You can get the $174 trio for $112 instead, and watch the magic unfold after each use.