BaubleBar 80% Off Sale: Get Jewelry and Accessories Starting at Just $4

Jewelry can truly elevate a look. You can change up your outfit's aesthetic in an instant with some bold earrings, an elegant layer of necklaces, a wrist full of bracelets, or some trendy rings. One of the best places to shop for jewelry is BaubleBar, a brand that has everything from timeless gold and pearls to fun novelty pieces.
If you want to expand your jewelry collection, there's a major BaubleBar sale. You can save 80% on rings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, hair clips, earrings, and more. Get your shop on before these styles sell out. Here are some must-haves from the big sale.
BaubleBar 80% Off Deals
BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring
BaubleBar's Mini Alidia Rings have such a beloved following. These gorgeous rings come in so many colors and they're fun for stacking or you can wear them on their own.
BaubleBar Resin Initial Hair Clip
Update your hairstyle with one of these initial-adorned barrettes. These come in black, pink, and leopard.
BaubleBar Mickey Initial Pisa Bracelet
If you love BaubleBar's Pisa bracelets and Disney, this Mickey-inspired initial bracelet is perfect for you.
BaubleBar Alice Ring
This is a spherical version of BaubleBar's best-selling Mini Alidia Ring. It has extra sparkly stones and lots of shine. You'll want one in every color.
BaubleBar Hayden Hair Clip
This claw clip with a black bow is a great way to add some polish to your style in an instant.
BaubleBar Jupiter Charm
Turn any necklace into a personalized piece by adding this initial charm to the chain.
BaubleBar Beatrice Tennis Bracelet
Revamp the classic tennis bracelet with one of these heart-adorned options.
BaubleBar Aaliyah Hair Clip Set
Pull your hair back with one of these sparkly clips.
BaubleBar Karina Tennis Bracelet
If you love pink, this ombre bracelet is made for you. It has a cute heart in the middle and it also comes in lavender.
BaubleBar Chloe Necklace
Add a personal touch to your look with the BaubleBar Chloe Necklace. It has a pavé initial and a twisted gold chain.
BaubleBar Shaken, Not Stirred, Earring Set
Wear an ode to the martini with these pairs of earrings. One has a glass and the other has the olives.
BaubleBar Minerva Earrings
Put a twist on your standard hoop earrings with this unique design.
BaubleBar Disney Asymmetrical Necklace
These gold strands prove that Disney jewelry can be elegant.
BaubleBar Disney Frozen Earring Set
This trio of earrings honors Disney's Frozen.
BaubleBar Julianna Bracelet
Bring some fun to your jewelry collection with this colorful bracelet.
BaubleBar Holiday Traditions Disney Earring Set
It's never too soon to get in the holiday spirit. This Christmas earring trio is perfect for the Disney fans out there.
BaubleBar Akeelah Cubic Zirconia Ring
The Akeelah Cubic Zirconia Ring has one pear-shaped stone, another with a princess cut, and a pavé band full of sparkle. This ring comes in three colors.
BaubleBar Michelle Earrings
If you love the look of tennis bracelets and tennis necklaces, these crystal strand earrings are just what you need.
BaubleBar Magnolia Ring Set
This two-ring set looks great stacked together, on separate fingers, and mixed in with your other rings.
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse And Minnie Mouse Disney Jewelry Gift Set
This is the ultimate gift set for Disney fans with two pairs of earrings and two necklaces. You can even mix and match the Mickey and Minnie earrings to create a new pair.
BaubleBar Mariella 18K Gold Ring Set
The Mariella 18K Gold Ring Set features two pieces that look elegant stacked together or spaced apart.
BaubleBar Quintet 18K Gold Ring Set
This five-ring set is an incredible value and an essential for all the jewelry fanatics. These gold rings are a great foundation to create a wide variety of looks and they're great to stack with other rings you already have.
BaubleBar Inanna 18K Gold Necklace
The 18K Gold Hamsa Medallion Necklace is two pieces in one since it's a reversible pendant.
BaubleBar Disney Princess Necklace Gift Set
If you love the Disney Princesses so much that you can't pick a favorite, you'll appreciate this necklace set.
