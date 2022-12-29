Influencer Acacia Brinley and Jairus Kersey Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage

Acacia Brinley and Jairus Kersey have separated after four years of marriage, the YouTube star announced on Instagram, adding that she doesn't "know what else to say."

Acacia Brinley is entering 2023 as a single woman.

The YouTube star and husband Jairus Kersey have split after four years of marriage, she shared Dec. 28 on Instagram. The former couple—who tied the knot in 2018 after dating since 2015—are parents to 5-year-old daughter Brinley, 4-year-old daughter Rosemary and 2-year-old son Cali.

"Yes, I'm single," Acacia, 25, wrote. "I have been single for a bit. Yes, I have all my kiddos. No, I do not have a story time. And yes, I don't know what else to say."

In her Instagram Stories, Acacia posted text screenshots of herself talking to a friend on how to share the news, including one exchange referencing Yung Gravy. She later cheekily commented under her original post, "Oh and* @yunggravy hit me up."

Her message also noted that she's "ready to mingle."

Earlier in December, Acacia posted a TikTok on what she's been up to since stepping away from social media in October 2021, captioning the clip, "While I've been away. Lots of joy, lots of loss. Just happy to be here."

Two days later, she shared she's been trying to find ways to "appropriately talk about" what's going on in her life, but stayed reserved on details until she's ready to address the situation, and to also respect somebody who "is a big part of my life."

"What I can say and what I can share is that me and the kids are OK," Acacia said, "and we're just trying to enjoy Christmas the best that we can and take care of ourselves—or myself—the best that I can, so I can be the best mom I can be. And a lot of change is happening, a lot of new things are happening, it's quite scary, but I will let everyone know when I'm ready to."

Kersey doesn't have a representative to speak on his behalf.

