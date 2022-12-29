Lily Collins Shares the Moment She Got Her Emily in Paris Bangs

Watch : Emily in Paris Cast's Hopes for Camille & Emily in Season 3

Lily Collins is hair for her banging new look.

The Emily in Paris star shared a behind-the-scenes video of how her character, Emily Cooper, really got her fringe bangs for season three. While the hit Netflix show depicts Emily impulsively cutting her tresses herself—in the first episode no less!—the real way it happened was a lot less dramatic. But still very much nerve-wracking.

"Not exactly trauma bangs...," Lily captioned her Dec. 27 Instagram, "unlike Emily, I didn't cut these myself!"

Instead, the actress credited hairstylist Gregory Russell for her not only giving her a chic transformation but "starting Emily's new hair journey."

In the short video clip, Lily is seated in a salon chair and wearing a pink barber-styling cape as Gregory carefully combs through her hair and snips pieces of her locks. After a few strands fall onto her lap, the 33-year-old says, "Baby's first bangs...oh my god."