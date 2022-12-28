Sofia Vergara Shares Steamy Bikini Selfie While Celebrating Husband Joe Manganiello’s Birthday

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello headed to their tropical island getaway to celebrate his birthday. See the steamy bikini selfie she shared on Instagram below.

By Amy Lamare Dec 28, 2022 11:15 PMTags
Sofia VergaraJoe ManganielloCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Sofia Vergara Shows Off Sofia Denim Collection

Sofia Vergara is turning up the heat with more than birthday candles.

The Modern Family alum, 50, shared a steamy mirror selfie in a black bikini while celebrating husband Joe Manganiello's 46th birthday at their tropical island home known only as Casa Chipi Chipi.

She captioned the Dec. 28 post, "Playa brisa y mar" (beach breeze and sea).

In addition to the swimwear, the America's Got Talent judge wore her long, dark hair down around her shoulders and a simple but stunning Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet on her wrist.

The post also contained a photo of the birthday boy in a black tank top holding up two water bottles, as well as a shot of the sea and palm trees blowing in the breeze. The couple arrived at their island getaway ahead of Christmas as she shared an arial shot of the property featuring a seaplane parked on the beach. "We r home," she captioned the Dec. 24 post. 

photos
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello: Romance Rewind

Sofia has shared several snaps of the couple during their visit, including one of her husband shirtless in his swim trunks and sunglasses. 

"Feliz cumpleaños mi amor," she captioned the Dec. 28 post. "It's going to be an amazing 2023 for you."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Shares "Bittersweet" Goodbye

2

You’ll Adore This Look Into Harry Styles' Christmas Celebrations

3

Teen Mom's Leah Messer Reflects on Shocking Jaylan Mobley Split

Also making the trip with Sofia and the Magic Mike star is their Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix, Bubbles. The tiny pup can be seen with the couple in Joe's lap at a dining room patio as well as on their patio and on a couch with Sofia. Both posts are captioned "Casa Chipi Chipi."

Trending Stories

1

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Shares "Bittersweet" Goodbye

2

Teen Mom's Leah Messer Reflects on Shocking Jaylan Mobley Split

3

You’ll Adore This Look Into Harry Styles' Christmas Celebrations

4

RHOSLC Stars Theorize Jen Shah Caused Heather Gay's Black Eye

5

Sofia Vergara Shares Bikini Snap on Joe Manganiello’s Birthday

Latest News

Sofia Vergara Shares Bikini Snap on Joe Manganiello’s Birthday

TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Gives Update After Facial Feminization Surgery

Love Is Blind's Alexa & Brennon Reveal If They Signed a Prenup

TikToker Chris Olsen Details Intense Rehab Stay That Changed His Life

Justin Bartha Drops Hints About a Third National Treasure Movie

Serena Williams Gives Secret Tour of Venus Williams’ Trophy Wall

How Andy Cohen Says WWHL & Late, Late Show Are Similar