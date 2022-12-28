Andy Cohen Shares His Thoughts on WWHL and Late, Late Show Similarities

Andy Cohen weighed in on what he thinks of the similarities between the Watch What Happens Live set and that of James Corden's The Late Late Show.

Andy Cohen has a bone to pick with James Corden.

The Bravo star recently discussed the ups and downs he's faced as a late-night talk show host, including how Corden may have taken some notes out of Watch What Happens Live's book for his series The Late Late Show.

"I think there's been a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is," Cohen said on the Dec. 27 episode of the Table for Two podcast. "I would argue that Watch What Happens Live has redefined what the late-night talk show is."

One factor that makes WWHL—which premiered in 2009—unique from other shows in the genre is that it has "the first bar on late-night," as Cohen explained. But a few years later, his fellow late-night host would follow suit: "James Corden got a bar."

So, podcast host Bruce Bozzi went on to accuse Corden of "ripping off your set," as both feature their bars next to the main stage, as well as share similar wooden walls.

"It is what it is," Cohen replied, "and that used to be stuff that I was really hyper-sensitive about."

Nowadays, Cohen—who is dad to kids Benjamin, 3, and almost 8-month-old Lucy—is focusing on the positives of hosting his Bravo series. "Frankly, I just feel so grateful now," he said. "I'm so glad we're still going that it's like, 'Great, copy my set. Go with God.'"

And it doesn't look like WWHL has plans of stopping anytime soon, as the series returns for its milestone 20th season with new episodes starting Jan. 3.

Watch What Happens Live airs nightly Sundays through Thursdays on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

