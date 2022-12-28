Everywhere You Can Shop the TikTok Viral & Affordable Revlon Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Another day, another TikTok viral beauty product!
This time, the beauty community on the social media platform is raving about this Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick that is currently on sale for as low as $4 on Amazon, where it boasts over 7,500 positive reviews.
The Revlon Glass Shine Lipstick is especially winning over beauty beginners and pros alike for its insanely shiny finish, hydrating feeling and the variety of super pigmented shades, from nudes and browns to plums and berries. The formula truly goes on like butter, and with just a few swipes, you have a stunning lip that looks like you spent hours trying to perfect. And, the super affordable price points on Amazon, Walmart, Walgreens and more are also a plus.
One Amazon reviewer raves, "The soft shine of THIS formula is just perfect— and the buildable soft-to-intense color (I like the middle ground) is great for those who prefer anything from subtle lip-balm color to a Va-Va-Va-VOOM pout."
Another review describes the product as "a gloss-lipstick hybrid. All the moisture and shine, none of the tackiness. Applies like lip stick, has sheer glass look of gloss. Lips look healthy and feel juicy."
While TikTok manages to sell products out at unimaginable speed, we've done the digging to find some in-stock shades of the Revlon lipstick so you can shop it for yourself. Keep scrolling to check them out!
REVLON Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick, Flawless Moisturizing Lip Color with Aloe, Hyaluronic Acid and Rose Quartz, Glassy Pink (016), 0.15 oz
This shade of the Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick is available for $4 from Amazon. In the words of one reviewer, "I loveeee this lipstick! Normally I am a gloss girl but I took a chance and bought these and I am so happy!! The colors are gorgeous and feel great on! Go ahead and buy it now!!"
Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick, Moisturizing Lipstick with Aloe, 003 Glossed Up Rose, 0.15 oz
You can also get the Glass Shine Lipstick in many more shades from Walmart, like this Glossed Up Rose shade that is the perfect everyday shade that is just the right amount of pigmented and wearable. One reviewer on Amazon raves about this particular shade— "I love a sheer, shiny lipstick in a natural-looking color. Glossed Up Rose is the perfect shade. You don't have to worry about it clashing because it's too warm or too cool. I think this shade is neutral enough to look good on anyone with any color palette. Don't expect it to last hours and hours; it's so soft and moist that it will transfer. To me it's worth the trouble of reapplying after a couple of hours."
Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick, Glassy Ruby, 0.11oz
You can snag the Revlon Glass Shine Lipstick in four different shades from Walgreens, too. The Glass Ruby shade is currently on sale for just $3. It's a rich, hydrating ruby-red shade that is perfect for an evening lip look.
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick - 0.15oz
Here's a beauty hack for you if you want the sold-out Rum Raisin shade. Buy the Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Rum Raisin and top it off with a clear gloss of your choice for a similar look to the Glass Shine Lipstick. The matte shade looks stunning on its own, as well!
