TikTok's Revenge Makeup Trend Is Turning Break Ups Into Glow Ups

For beauty-obsessed TikTokers, nothing looks better than revenge.
There's no denying that the popular video-sharing app has become the go-to place for makeup trends. Whether you're tapping into the "I'm cold" look this winter or maximizing your glam session with the dotted technique, TikTok has a viral hack for everyone.
And now, the latest trend is all about "revenge makeup"—a beauty version of Princess Diana's infamous revenge dress moment.
For a refresher: As a way to get even with her estranged husband King Charles III (then a prince) after he admitted to cheating on her, Lady Di wore a risqué LBD to a Vanity Fair fundraiser. From the plunging off-the-shoulder neckline to the short hemline, the late royal's Christina Stambolian design was the ultimate clap back.
And now, TikTok users are applying the same concept to their makeup by creating fierce, unapologetic looks as a way of coping with heartache.
For some, it's about looking so good their ex has regrets about calling it quits, while others are embracing self-love. And for those not experiencing a breakup, the trend is simply a fun way to turn heads.
@arwencelis my alter ego be like #revengemakeup #makeup #mua #makeuptok #escapism #transitiontrends
While the revenge makeup style varies by each person's preference, the key aspects of this trend are bold eyes and lips. We're talking heavily drawn-on cat eyes and rimmed lash lines with fluffy lashes for added drama, plus various shades of red tones on the lips to complete the look.
TikTok user @arwencelis showcased her take on the trend by adding sharp pointed edges to the inner corner of her eyes and painting her pout with blood-colored lipstick.
"my alter ego be like," she captioned her video, to which one follower commented, "I'd despise being your ex."
Added another, "This is my regular makeup so I am slightly concerned about what that says about me."