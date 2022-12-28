Billie Lourd Honors Grandma Debbie Reynolds on 6th Anniversary of Her Death

Billie Lourd is keeping her grandmother close to her heart.
The Scream Queens alum paid tribute to Debbie Reynolds on the sixth year anniversary of her death on Dec. 28, posting a vintage headshot of the Singing in the Rain star on Instagram. Billie captioned the image with heart and letter emojis spelling out "Abadaba," her nickname for her grandmother.
The Ticket to Paradise actress, 30, also reposted several fan posts on her Instagram Story featuring photos of her as a child next to her grandma and late mother Carrie Fisher, who died the day before Debbie in December 2016. She also shared a series of throwback photos and videos of Carrie and Debbie together.
Honoring the Star Wars actress on the sixth anniversary of her passing on Dec. 27, Billie wrote a moving message on grief and reflected on the major milestones she's reached in the years since losing her mom—including getting married and becoming a mom.
"Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced." Billie, who shares 2-year-old Kingston and newborn Jackson with husband Austen Rydell, wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself and Carrie. "But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief. My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn't here to experience any of the magic."
Billie noted though Carrie isn't physically with her, she can still honor her mother in different ways.
"So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter," she continued. "Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them. For anyone out there experiencing the reality of grief alongside the magic of life, I see you. You are not alone. Don't ignore either. Life can be magical and griefy at the same time."