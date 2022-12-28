Crystal Kung Minkoff Responds to Criticism Over Friendship With RHOBH Co-Star Diana Jenkins

Watch : RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals If She'll Return to the Show

Crystal Kung Minkoff is standing by Diana Jenkins.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has defended her friendship with her pregnant co-star after receiving criticism from Bravo fans. In the comments section of a Dec. 27 Instagram post, Crystal applauded Diana for being "a very good and loyal friend to me off camera," adding, "And that I will not take for granted."

She also encouraged fans to not always take the show's drama at face value, commenting, "I recommend having an open mind, and considering that what you see is not necessarily what's real."

This defense came after Crystal's followers sounded off on the reality star for posting pics with Diana, with one user questioning Crystal's "moral compass." Another chimed in, "You are hanging out with Diana???? I am starting to think everything everyone said about you is true #socialclimber."

This prompted another response from Crystal, who penned, "Diana is the most anti-social person on the planet. Ask her yourself."