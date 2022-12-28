Crystal Kung Minkoff Responds to Criticism Over Friendship With RHOBH Co-Star Diana Jenkins

Crystal Kung Minkoff is standing by Diana Jenkins.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has defended her friendship with her pregnant co-star after receiving criticism from Bravo fans. In the comments section of a Dec. 27 Instagram post, Crystal applauded Diana for being "a very good and loyal friend to me off camera," adding, "And that I will not take for granted."
She also encouraged fans to not always take the show's drama at face value, commenting, "I recommend having an open mind, and considering that what you see is not necessarily what's real."
This defense came after Crystal's followers sounded off on the reality star for posting pics with Diana, with one user questioning Crystal's "moral compass." Another chimed in, "You are hanging out with Diana???? I am starting to think everything everyone said about you is true #socialclimber."
This prompted another response from Crystal, who penned, "Diana is the most anti-social person on the planet. Ask her yourself."
The pair's holiday hangout was upsetting to several fans, largely due to Crystal's friendship with co-star Garcelle Beauvais, whom she also recently spent Christmas day with at a Los Angeles Rams football game.
Garcelle and Diana were not on good terms on season 12 of RHOBH, especially as Garcelle and fans initially suspected Diana was behind the hateful and racist online bot attacks against her 15-year-old son Jax Nilon.
Diana went on to file a lawsuit to uncover the bot attacker's true identity and defended herself on the show's season 12 reunion, stating, "I don't know how evil I must appear that you would even consider the fact that I would do that to Jax."
Bravo issued a statement in August condemning the online attacks against Jax. "We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle's son," it read. "We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric."
Catch up on past seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills streaming now on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)