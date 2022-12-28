Crystal Kung Minkoff Responds to Criticism Over Friendship With RHOBH Co-Star Diana Jenkins

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Crystal Kung Minkoff spoke in favor of co-star Diana Jenkins after Bravo fans criticized their friendship.

By Paige Strout Dec 28, 2022 10:10 PMTags
TVReality TVReal HousewivesBravoThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals If She'll Return to the Show

Crystal Kung Minkoff is standing by Diana Jenkins.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has defended her friendship with her pregnant co-star after receiving criticism from Bravo fans. In the comments section of a Dec. 27 Instagram post, Crystal applauded Diana for being "a very good and loyal friend to me off camera," adding, "And that I will not take for granted."

She also encouraged fans to not always take the show's drama at face value, commenting, "I recommend having an open mind, and considering that what you see is not necessarily what's real."

This defense came after Crystal's followers sounded off on the reality star for posting pics with Diana, with one user questioning Crystal's "moral compass." Another chimed in, "You are hanging out with Diana???? I am starting to think everything everyone said about you is true #socialclimber."

This prompted another response from Crystal, who penned, "Diana is the most anti-social person on the planet. Ask her yourself."

photos
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Bombshells

The pair's holiday hangout was upsetting to several fans, largely due to Crystal's friendship with co-star Garcelle Beauvais, whom she also recently spent Christmas day with at a Los Angeles Rams football game.

Garcelle and Diana were not on good terms on season 12 of RHOBH, especially as Garcelle and fans initially suspected Diana was behind the hateful and racist online bot attacks against her 15-year-old son Jax Nilon.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Diana went on to file a lawsuit to uncover the bot attacker's true identity and defended herself on the show's season 12 reunion, stating, "I don't know how evil I must appear that you would even consider the fact that I would do that to Jax."

Bravo issued a statement in August condemning the online attacks against Jax. "We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle's son," it read. "We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric."

Catch up on past seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills streaming now on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Shares "Bittersweet" Goodbye

2

Teen Mom's Leah Messer Reflects on Shocking Jaylan Mobley Split

3

RHOSLC Stars Theorize Jen Shah Caused Heather Gay's Black Eye

4

Chelsea Handler Reveals Why She Broke Up With Jo Koy

5

Too Hot to Handle Season 4 Stars Reveal Relationship Statuses

Latest News

How Andy Cohen Says WWHL & Late, Late Show Are Similar

Shop the TikTok Viral, Affordable Revlon Glass Shine Lipstick

TikTok's Revenge Makeup Trend Is Turning Break Ups Into Glow Ups

Billie Lourd Honors Debbie Reynolds on 6th Anniversary of Her Death

Crystal Kung Minkoff Defends Friendship With Co-Star Diana Jenkins

Hailey Bieber Looks Back at 2022 With Pics of Justin Bieber & More

Too Hot to Handle Season 4 Stars Reveal Relationship Statuses