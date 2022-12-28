Find Out Which Too Hot to Handle Season 4 Couples Are Still Trying to Make it Work

The relationships formed on season four of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle were instantly electric, but they weren't all built to last.
For season four winners Nick and Jawahir, things started off promisingly enough, as Nick explained to Still Watching Netflix Dec. 28, "Following the retreat, I moved to London and we were together nonstop."
However, their budding romance soon fizzled. As Jawahir put it, "I got my heart broken because I fell in love. I got to live together with Nick and eventually things didn't work out."
As for what happened? We'll let Nick attempt to explain.
"I need myself and I need my foundations established," the aspiring artist from Michigan said. "I'm focusing on me, doing what I want to do, exploring my curiosities."
Jawahir, to her credit, isn't letting a little heartbreak get her down, saying, "I'm gonna spend my twenties just loving and growing and just evolving as a young woman."
As for Kayla and Seb—who began their relationship at the start of the season four retreat and left as a couple—well, it's a bit more complicated.
"At first, Seb and I were dating for a few months," Kayla said. "I traveled to Scotland. It was a lot, all at once."
Ultimately, the travel and distance became too much for the model from Los Angeles and her Scottish boyfriend. "We ended up ending things mutually," Kayla revealed, "but we did not stop communication."
Does that mean there's still a chance for a flame to be reignited in the future?
"I'm still very much in love with her," Seb noted. "I think we've got enough memories to keep continue something together."
The news is even better for James and Brittan, who announced they had broken up during the season four reunion. However, after James moved to Los Angeles and found himself in the same city as Brittan, they decided to give it another shot and he said they've "started seeing each other a lot more."
"I guess you can say James and I are in the dating phase," Brittan added of their relationship, "the dating process."
