Find Out Which Too Hot to Handle Season 4 Couples Are Still Trying to Make it Work

Watch : "Too Hot to Handle" Stars Share Favorite Moments

The relationships formed on season four of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle were instantly electric, but they weren't all built to last.

For season four winners Nick and Jawahir, things started off promisingly enough, as Nick explained to Still Watching Netflix Dec. 28, "Following the retreat, I moved to London and we were together nonstop."

However, their budding romance soon fizzled. As Jawahir put it, "I got my heart broken because I fell in love. I got to live together with Nick and eventually things didn't work out."

As for what happened? We'll let Nick attempt to explain.

"I need myself and I need my foundations established," the aspiring artist from Michigan said. "I'm focusing on me, doing what I want to do, exploring my curiosities."

Go explore those curiosities, Nick!

Jawahir, to her credit, isn't letting a little heartbreak get her down, saying, "I'm gonna spend my twenties just loving and growing and just evolving as a young woman."