Coco Austin Defends 7-Year-Old Daughter Chanel for Twerking in Christmas Video

Coco Austin defended her daughter Chanel, who she shares with husband Ice-T, while posting a clip of the 7-year-old twerking. Read her message on how Chanel busted a move to "make us laugh."

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School

This mother-daughter duo is shaking (and twerking) the haters off.

Coco Austin came to her daughter Chanel's defense after posting a video of the 7-year-old twerking while dancing with family.

As seen in the clip, Chanel, Coco and some loved ones rocked matching Christmas pajamas while dancing in a front yard. Chanel stepped out front and center during the dance session to twerk, while her family members cheered her on.

And while Coco is no stranger to receiving flack for her parenting choices, she seemingly cleared the air in advance by pairing the footage with a caption to let critics know her daughter's moves were all in good fun.

"Gotta love family time!" Coco, who shares Chanel with husband Ice-T, wrote under the Instagram Reel Dec. 27. "The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in the middle to bust a move to make us laugh.. She loves to joke."

As for who Chanel was emulating with her moves? Coco explained in the caption that she was inspired by Bob's Burgers character Tina Belcher—who is known for her comical twerking.

Instagram

But despite her caption, the video still sparked negative response from some in the comments. One user wrote, "Not a good look at all."

However, another user came to Coco's side by writing, "Your daughter is a doll and I know in my heart it wasn't made to look like she was twerking just simply dancing & busting a move. Nothing malicious about this."

Coco defended her little one further by replying to the comment, "thanks girl.. she is making fun of a character from bobs burgers.."

