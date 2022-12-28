You’ll Adore This Look Into Harry Styles' Christmas Celebrations

Watch : Harry Styles' Mom CLAPS BACK at Don't Worry Darling Critics

When it comes to spreading holiday cheer, Harry Styles mom sleighs.

On Dec. 28, Anne Twist gave the singer's fans a gift in the form of Instagram photos from her family's Christmas celebration, including a selfie of herself standing with her son—clad in a yellow The North Face jacket—alongside his sister Gemma Styles and her boyfriend Michal Mlynowski in a field.

The post, captioned "Christmas 2022," also featured images of a massive Christmas tree, a large vase filled with glittering gold ornaments resting in front of a lit fireplace, plus a long dinner table bearing a holiday feast of what appeared to be stewed carrots, pigs in a blanket, shepherd's pie, custard tarts and Romanesco cauliflower.

Earlier this month, Harry shared an Instagram post reflecting on his whirlwind year, which included his tour, his first leading acting role in Olivia Wilde's film Don't Worry Darling and his breakup from the director following a two-year relationship.