Did Jen Shah Have Something to Do With Heather Gay's Black Eye? RHOSLC Stars Say…

Heather Gay Sounds Off on RHOSLC's Future Without Jen Shah

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are playing detective.

The mystery of who or what caused Heather Gay's black eye began to unravel on the show's Dec. 21 episode. And unfortunately for both fans and Heather's co-stars, she's not budging when it comes to revealing how it happened. However, there is one cast member the women think could be behind it all.

"I was like, 'Well, was it Jen [Shah]?'" Lisa Barlow said on the Dec. 21 episode of the RHOSLC After Show. "Because when we went to bed, you guys were the ones running around still having a good time."

The night of the incident saw the group return to their hotel after clubbing in San Diego. And as friend of the show Danna Bui-Negrete noted on the After Show, Jen, Heather and Meredith Marks were the last people to go to bed, as Jen and Heather continued their tipsy night of fun by flashing several of their co-stars.