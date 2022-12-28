Did Jen Shah Have Something to Do With Heather Gay's Black Eye? RHOSLC Stars Say…

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are playing detective.
The mystery of who or what caused Heather Gay's black eye began to unravel on the show's Dec. 21 episode. And unfortunately for both fans and Heather's co-stars, she's not budging when it comes to revealing how it happened. However, there is one cast member the women think could be behind it all.
"I was like, 'Well, was it Jen [Shah]?'" Lisa Barlow said on the Dec. 21 episode of the RHOSLC After Show. "Because when we went to bed, you guys were the ones running around still having a good time."
The night of the incident saw the group return to their hotel after clubbing in San Diego. And as friend of the show Danna Bui-Negrete noted on the After Show, Jen, Heather and Meredith Marks were the last people to go to bed, as Jen and Heather continued their tipsy night of fun by flashing several of their co-stars.
"I can't fathom Meredith would do this, like there's no way Meredith did it," Lisa additionally chimed in. "So I'm like, 'What happened with Jen and Heather?' I mean, maybe Jen tried to suffocate Heather with her boobs and she pushed her off and things went bad. I don't know. If it's an accident, it's an accident, just say it."
Friend-of Angie Katsanevas expressed a similar statement, as she cited Jen's strange behavior the next day. "I was watching Jen and she was very off," she revealed. "She was very quiet. She just had a look that it's not her normal energy and just really, she was not present, her mind was elsewhere. And I just thought, 'She knows something, and they are not coming clean.'"
And despite some alternative theories from the cast—including Heather accidentally tripping on a shoe in her room while drunk—Heather's ongoing secrecy makes Whitney Rose particularly suspicious.
"It makes me feel like something happened, and it most likely involved her and Jen," Whitney said, "and she's protecting Jen."
This could make sense, as Jen currently awaits sentencing in her federal fraud case. She faces multiple years behind bars for pleading guilty to money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Perhaps fans will learn the truth on RHOSLC's season three reunion next year.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past episodes streaming now on Peacock.
