RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice's New Year's Resolution Hints At Her Feud With the Gorgas

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice shared how she plans to move on from family drama with Joe and Melissa Gorga in 2023.

By Paige Strout Dec 28, 2022 5:39 PMTags
TVReality TVThe Real Housewives Of New JerseyReal HousewivesBravoTeresa GiudiceCelebritiesMelissa GorgaEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: Teresa Giudice on Bravo Wedding Special, Family Feuds & RHONJ Tease

The new year mean new beginnings, and that is exactly what Teresa Giudice is looking for.

So when it comes to her 2023 resolution, the attitude she hopes to steer clear of is "toxicity, definitely toxicity."

"I just want peace, love, happiness and health," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star told People. "Life is short, it's very valuable, so you have to value the time that you have on this Earth and surround yourself with good people, good vibes, people that are happy for you. It's really important, and especially my children, I want them to see that also."

Teresa found herself at odds with brother and sister-in-law Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga while filming the Bravo show's upcoming season 13. According to the Gorgas, an on-set fight with Teresa led them to skip out on her Aug. 6 wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

As for how Teresa—who shares daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, with ex-husband Joe Giudice—is going to put her family feud in the past? She and Louie will be hosting a burning ceremony.

photos
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Cast Photos

"We're going to go to a place where there's a little fire, and everyone's going to have pieces of paper," Louie explained to People, "and we're going to write down some things we want to let go of in 2022, burn it and let it go, walk away holding hands, don't look back."

Cindy Ord/Bravo

While Teresa begins to move on, fans will soon see the drama for themselves on RHONJ, as the season 13 trailer teased several fights that could have led to Joe and Melissa skipping her vows. One such fight sees Louie threaten to punch Joe in the face.

"She always wanted to keep my brother and I apart," Teresa says in the trailer of Melissa. "She got her wish."

Until then, fans can catch up on past seasons of RHONJ streaming now on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 premieres Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Shares "Bittersweet" Goodbye

2

Chelsea Handler Reveals Why She Broke Up With Jo Koy

3

Teresa Giudice's 2023 Resolution Hints At Her Feud With the Gorgas

4

Teen Mom's Leah Messer Reflects on Shocking Jaylan Mobley Split

5

Usher Mourns Death of Grandma Tina in Moving Tribute

Latest News

RHOSLC Stars Theorize Jen Shah Caused Heather Gay's Black Eye

Exclusive

Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Talks Co-Parenting With Ex Ryan Edwards

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Shares "Bittersweet" Goodbye

15 Blankets To Keep You Cozy at Any Budget

Kim Kardashian's Blonde Era Is Officially Over

Exclusive

Nikki and Brie Bella Explain Foreplay in Barmageddon Sneak Peek

How The White Lotus Changed Sabrina Impacciatore's Life