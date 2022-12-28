Tristan and True Thompson Show Off Their Dancing Skills in Father-Daughter Video

Tristan Thompson and 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian, showcased their dance moves in a recent video. See the cute clip of the two.

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Son Makes Social Media Debut With True Thompson

When it comes to breaking out their best moves, there's nothing holding Tristan Thompson and True Thompson back.

As the NBA star noted in a Dec. 27 Instagram video, he and his 4-year-old daughter—whose mom is his ex Khloe Kardashian—are always down to show off their skills.

"When my princess asks if daddy can dance," Tristan captioned a clip of the pair dancing to a cover of Shawn Mendes' song, "There's Nothing Holding Me Back," adding in his caption that he'll do "anything for my baby girl."

Tristan's adorable video with True comes just days after Khloe—who also shares a 5-month-old baby boy with the basketball player—gave fans a glimpse at how she spent the holiday with her kids. In fact, on Dec. 26, the Kardashians star unveiled her first family portrait as a mom of two for Christmas. 

In the head-turning photo, the Good American founder wore a red strapless gown as she held hands with True, who coordinated perfectly in a short-sleeved red dress, complete with a red bow in her hair. As for True's younger brother, he was all dressed up in a black onesie.

Inside the Kardashian-Jenner 2022 Christmas Eve Party

But there's even more cuteness where that came from. 

Read on for all of True's cutest moments...

Instagram
Homemade Gift

True showed dad Tristan some love by gifting him a hand-painted picture frame.

Instagram
Halloween Candy

True enjoys a sweet treat after she receiving a Halloween-themed gingerbread house from aunt Kourtney Kardashian and uncle Travis Barker.

Instagram
Fang-tastic

The tiny tot gets into the spooky season spirit during a Halloween party.

Instagram
True Seeing

As seen in photos posted to Khloe's Instagram Stories, True has some funny playing with different Halloween props.

Instagram
Little Artist

The Halloween bash also included a painting station, where True channeled her inner Picasso.

Instagram
Jet-Setting

Khloe shared photos of her "little lady" enjoying the luxe life on a private jet.

Instagram
Funny Face

True hams it up for the camera.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
"My Princess"

After his trip to Greece, Tristan Thompson headed back to the U.S., where he snapped this picture of him and his daughter True Thompson smiling on the trampoline. 

Instagram
True & Her Feline Friend

KoKo's little one was all smiles as she held her cat Grey Kitty in a June 2022 Instagram post.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Easter Treats

True looks so grown up while celebrating the 2022 Easter holiday.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Funny Bunny

The tot models an adorable Easter bunny apron in April 2022.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Fabulous Four

True celebrates her fourth birthday in April 2022 with a purr-fect cat-themed soiree.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
The Cat's Meow

True and her cousins play with a kitty character during her b-day bash.

Instagram
Playing With Makeup

Just like her aunts in the biz, it looks like True has a love of makeup.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Picture Perfect

Khloe shared a photo of True playing at a indoor trampoline park.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Smile and Snap

True flashed a cute smile as she posed for a picture.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Jump In

The tiny tot adorably plugged her nose as she took a plunge in the foam pit.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Play Time

True had a blast bouncing on the trampoline.

Instagram
Fendi Footwear and Gucci Garments

It looks like True has already inherited Khloe's love of fashion.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

The mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they shared a sweet squeeze.

Instagram
Father-Daughter Time

Tristan shared a photo of the father-daughter duo grabbing a bite to eat and captioned the footage, "My favorite type of date nights."

Instagram
Making Memories

Tristan posted a photo of himself smiling alongside his daughter and captioned the picture with two heart emojis.

Instagram
Camera Ready

True leaned into her mother Khloe's shot, proving she's ready for the camera.

Instagram
Khloe's "Forever"

"My forever," Khloe captioned a post in February 2022 showing off True's posing skills. 

khloekardashian / Instagram
Model Behavior

True channeled her inner supermodel when her mom asked her to "strike a pose" in December 2021.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Tiny Dancer

"I'm an island girl," the toddler cooed as she showed off her hula dance moves in the Instagram Stories video.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Purr-fect

True and Khloe cuddled with a feline friend.

Instagram
True-ly Adorable

True took a trip to visit aunt Kylie Jenner's makeup empire HQ for Kylie Cosmetics in September 2021. 

Instagram
Welcome Party

"Welcome to @kyliecosmetics," Khloe captioned a series of sweet pics featuring True in front of the Kylie Cosmetics logo in September.

Instagram
Kissy Face

True posed in front of the Kylie Cosmetics signature lips. Fitting that Khloe added a kissy face to the caption! 

View More Photos From True Thompson's Cutest Photos

