Beverley Mitchell and Jamie Lynn Spears Detail Their Surprising Bond

This friendship is as tough as nails.

Beverley Mitchell and Jamie Lynn Spears recently shared their experiences filming Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, a reality competition series where 16 celebrities are cut off from the world as they undergo military-inspired challenges. Even as the series pushed them to their limits, the two noted their bond grew just as fierce.

"I think we all at one time or another were there for each other," Jamie Lynn, who is mother to 14-year-old Maddie with ex Casey Aldridge and 4-year-old Ivey with husband Jamie Watson, exclusively told E! News. "But the mom stuff, it's like we were right next to each other in our sleeping quarters and there was moment where like she would go down and I was like 'no, no, no.'"

Fortunately for Jamie Lynn, who is sister to Britney Spears, Beverley always had her back.

"And she would get me when I needed it," she continued. "So I just think that for whatever reason, our kids are kind of similar in age and there was just a bond there that I felt like 'OK, she knows what I'm going through it,' and that was key to staying there and surviving."