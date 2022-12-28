Usher Mourns Death of Grandma Tina in Moving Tribute

Watch : Usher Announces Birth of His Daughter

Usher is paying homage to his late grandmother.

The music artist shared a touching tribute in honor of his grandma Tina, who, according to Entertainment Tonight, died at age 87 on Dec. 24.

"It's taken me a few days to come to grips with the fact that my Grandma Tina is no longer with me," Usher wrote on Instagram Dec. 26. "I'm praying for clarity and strength for all whom relied on her."

As for how Usher is personally coping with her passing, he noted, "I feel a bit lost right now."

"Part of me is trying to be strong, for others," he wrote. "The other half of me continues to break silently. We were just laughing days ago ... I really thought we had more time."

Usher paired the message with a few photos of himself and Tina smiling together.

Recalling their final conversation, Usher shared in the caption that she lent him a lesson on timing: "Her last words to me were, ‘There's a time for everything son ...there's a time to laugh, a time to cry...there's a time to live and a time to die.'"