Teen Mom's Leah Messer Wondered If She "Was Living a Lie" After Jaylan Mobley Breakup

Watch : Leah Messer Is "Open" to Marriage With Jaylan Mobley

Perhaps this breakup is not Leah Messer's story to tell.

More than two months after the MTV reality star called off her engagement to Jaylan Mobley, fans are curious to learn what really went wrong with the pair. But during the Dec. 27 reunion episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah explained why this part of her life isn't exactly an open book.

"I didn't cheat," Leah told reunion hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab. "Eventually, he'll share, but it's not for me to do."

When asked if Jaylan cheated or revealed something, Leah played coy saying it's something he "deserves to speak on." She later admitted, "legally, I cannot share" everything when it comes to the breakup as she signed a legal document.

"I definitely had questions," she said when recalling the initial split. "I'm so confused. Have we been living a lie for a year and a half?"