Bob Marley's Grandson Jo Mersa Marley Dead at 31

The Marley family has lost one of their own.

Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, who is the son of Stephen Marley and grandson of Bob Marley, has died at age 31, a rep for the late musician confirmed to Rolling Stone Dec. 27. A cause of death has not been revealed.

In the wake of his passing, public figures have voiced tributes for the Jamaican-born artist and the legacy he has left behind—one that was rich in music.

"My heartfelt sympathies to Joseph's friends and associates and to the Reggae music fraternity and fans everywhere," Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness wrote in a Dec. 27 tweet. "His untimely passing at the young age of 31y.o. is a huge loss to the music as we look to the next generation."

Holness added in a follow-up message, "May he find Eternal Peace as we mourn his loss during this season of goodwill when we celebrate with family and friends our love for each other."