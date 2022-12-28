Inside Chanel West Coast's "Best Christmas Yet" With Her Newborn Baby Girl

Watch : Celebrity Babies Born in 2022: Kylie Jenner, RiRi and More

Chanel West Coast is celebrating this holly, jolly milestone in style.

The Ridiculousness star gave an inside look into her first holiday season as a mom, which wouldn't be complete without an all-decked out Christmas celebration.

For the occasion, Chanel wore a Gucci sweatshirt adorned with festive green and red colors, as well as a scarlet mini-skirt and white heels. Matching her vibe was boyfriend Dom Fenison, who donned a Christmas sweater, white trousers and Gucci sneakers. In a family photo posted Dec. 26, the couple's newborn daughter, Bowie, sported a two-toned dress with a red coat.

In another close-up image of Bowie, the one-month-old rocked a flowery headband and a pearl-studded miniature purse.

"My first Christmas w/ @bowiebreeze @domfenison and my mom and it was my best Christmas yet!" Chanel captioned her Instagram slideshow. "Hope everyone had an amazing holiday! Fave 1-7? @yasarmc"