Inside Chanel West Coast's "Best Christmas Yet" With Her Newborn Baby Girl

Chanel West Coast is celebrating this holly, jolly milestone in style.
The Ridiculousness star gave an inside look into her first holiday season as a mom, which wouldn't be complete without an all-decked out Christmas celebration.
For the occasion, Chanel wore a Gucci sweatshirt adorned with festive green and red colors, as well as a scarlet mini-skirt and white heels. Matching her vibe was boyfriend Dom Fenison, who donned a Christmas sweater, white trousers and Gucci sneakers. In a family photo posted Dec. 26, the couple's newborn daughter, Bowie, sported a two-toned dress with a red coat.
In another close-up image of Bowie, the one-month-old rocked a flowery headband and a pearl-studded miniature purse.
"My first Christmas w/ @bowiebreeze @domfenison and my mom and it was my best Christmas yet!" Chanel captioned her Instagram slideshow. "Hope everyone had an amazing holiday! Fave 1-7? @yasarmc"
Other photos from the family gathering show Chanel near an ornate dinner table and a special moment between her and her mom tending to Bowie. On Bowie's own Instagram account, Chanel posted more adorable moments of the newborn, with the caption reading, "My first Christmas was a success! Love my family so much."
Earlier in December, Chanel—who welcomed Bowie in November—told E! News how life has been like during her first month of motherhood.
"I definitely want her to know how much joy she's brought me," Chanel shared. "This is the happiest time in my life by far. I've always been a pretty happy person, but I think I'm over the moon."