GMA3's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Resurface Together in Atlanta

GMA3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are spending the holidays together as the pair was spotted at an airport in Atlanta amid their rumored relationship.

Watch: Where GMA3 Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Stand Amid Hiatus

New year, same partner?

Ahead of New Year's Eve, GMA3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were seen touching down in Atlanta Dec. 26.

In photos, the duo looked casual, with Amy donning a red top, black pants and a black jacket while T.J. chose a white top and black jeans. At one point, he placed his arm around her shoulders as they wheeled their luggage through the crowded airport.

On Nov. 30, footage first surfaced of Amy and T.J.—she married Andrew Shue in 2010; he wed Marilee Fiebig that same year—looking cozy while on a getaway in upstate New York. (For a full breakdown of the drama, click here.)

Though they have yet to confirm romance rumors, they made subtle hints about the speculation during the Dec. 3 episode of GMA3. When T.J. joked it had been "a great week," his on-air partner responded, "Speak for yourself."

Three days later, they were put on hiatus from the show pending an internal review.

Where GMA3 Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Stand Amid Hiatus

"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," ABC News president Kim Godwin wrote in Dec. 12 a memo to staff, noting that there are a "rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being."

"It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best," she continued, "and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."

And while some speculated the hiatus would end their romance, a source close to the situation told E!, "they are still very much together."

Viewers will have to tune in to see what's next for the two in 2023.

