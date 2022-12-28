Why TikTok Is Banned From House of Representatives’ Phones and Devices

Watch : Jason Derulo Wants to Collab With THE ROCK on TikTok

TikTok's term is up in the House of Representatives.

Members and staff of the House learned Dec. 27 that they are required to delete the app off their mobile devices issued by the government, according to NBC News. And, from this point forward, they are not allowed to download TikTok on any House given mobile device.

The ban was delivered through email by Chief Administrative Officer Catherine L. Szpindor.

As for why members are required to axe the app? A memo, obtained by NBC News, explained that the Office of Cybersecurity labeled the popular video platform "high risk" for a number of potential security issues.

And the removal of TikTok from House devices may not be the only phones deleting the app. The Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023 requires agencies under the Executive Branch to remove TikTok and any other app developed by ByteDance Limited—a Chinese tech company—from devices.