Slim and Toned Sean DeMarco Shares How He Has Kept Off 250 Pounds a Decade Later

In the absence of obesity, there is evidence that internal depression tied to obesity often leads to alcohol or drug addiction. DeMarco has managed to positively transform his emotional trauma he experienced as a child into DeMarco Enterprises International, Inc., presently operating in different industries including real estate, investing, coaching, and cryptocurrency. Forbes valued the company at over seven figures in 2021 and featured DeMarco in the Forbes Under 30 edition. The achievement has marked one of the milestones in his personal and professional success, and he hopes that with this, he can inspire others who have had similar experiences in the future to address their issues, while accelerating to their full potential. "Investing in yourself is very similar to investing in a business," he said.

With the rise of DeMarco's success and stardom, he feels personal responsibility to spread awareness to those who suffer from obesity every day and are taking steps to combat it. Increasing public awareness of the link between weight gain and mental health issues has been his main goal for the past few years. "I hope readers will experience my story and begin investing in themselves so that they may succeed in any endeavor that they wish to uphold. Self-indulgence can, however, take many forms and people need to discover their source of pain in order to effectively address it. I want to inspire someone with my story. If I can do it, anyone can," DeMarco says.

After healing his root issues, DeMarco hopes to give individuals hope that a positive self-image can lead to success by changing the narrative and public opinion one step at a time. Sean explains, "You have to tell your story to know you aren't alone and realize that eating and becoming overweight is due to filling a missing void. Vulnerability is truly the answer. We all have so much in common. Let's talk about it."