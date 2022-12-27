If You're Grieving, Billie Lourd's Tribute to Carrie Fisher Will Help You Feel Less Alone

Carrie Fisher's force lives on in Bille Lourd.
On the sixth anniversary of her mom's death Dec. 27, Billie reflected on what it's like to navigate life without her.
"It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?)," the mom of Kingston, 2, and Jackson, 2 weeks, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from her childhood. "And unlike most other years since she's died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life. Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced."
While Billie relishes in being a mom, she admitted that "sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest," without her own around.
"With the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief," she wrote. "My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn't here to experience any of the magic. That's the thing about grief. I wish my Momby were here, but she isn't."
"So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter," the Scream Queens star continued. "Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them."
Billie, 30, also shared advice to others that may be experiencing conflicting emotions.
"For anyone out there experiencing the reality of grief alongside the magic of life, I see you," she said. "You are not alone. Don't ignore either. Life can be magical and griefy at the same time."
In the comments, Billie was showered with support from many of her friends, including Lily Collins who wrote, "Sending the most love to you," and American Horror Story costar Leslie Grossman who commented, "Love you v much."
Carrie died at age 60 on Dec. 27, 2016 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.
Since losing her mother, Billie has paid tribute to the Star Wars star every year on the anniversary of her death—including visiting Norway to see the Northern Lights in 2017. "My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights," Billie explained on social media at the time, "but I never got to see them with her,"
On what would have been Carrie's 66th birthday in October, Billie detailed her grief journey.
"I woke up this morning feeling like I should write some long wise grief advice caption like I know what the f--k I'm talking about," she wrote. "But then I realized even after 6 years I still have no formula or map on what to do on days like these."
Billie added, "You can never be an expert in grief. It is forever changing—the ultimate shape shifter."