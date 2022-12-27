Inside Siesta Key Star Lexie Salameh's New Relationship After Mike Vazquez Break Up

Watch : Are Siesta Key Stars Juliette Porter & Kelsey Owens Still Friends?

Lexie Salameh is ready to end 2022 on a lovely note.

Just weeks after Siesta Key: Miami Moves viewers watched Lexie officially end her relationship with Mike Vazquez, the real estate agent introduced her new boyfriend Cory Ammaturo to the world.

On Dec. 26, Lexie shared a photo to Instagram from a couple's trip to New York City, following it up with a Story of the pair enjoying a date night at The Wine Room in Winter Park, Fla.

"We actually knew each other before we started dating and met through mutual friends," Lexie exclusively shared with E! News. "It's really refreshing to be in a relationship where we both have the same views and are on the same page in life."

Cory—who lives nearby in South Florida and owns an e-commerce business—has especially been there for Lexie as she has had to watch her breakup with Mike play out on TV.