Exclusive

Inside Siesta Key Star Lexie Salameh's New Relationship After Mike Vazquez Break Up

After confirming her romance with Cory Ammaturo on social media, Siesta Key star Lexie Salameh shared exclusive details about her new relationship after breaking up with Mike Vazquez.

By Mike Vulpo Dec 27, 2022 10:05 PMTags
Reality TVExclusivesCouplesCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: Are Siesta Key Stars Juliette Porter & Kelsey Owens Still Friends?

Lexie Salameh is ready to end 2022 on a lovely note.

Just weeks after Siesta Key: Miami Moves viewers watched Lexie officially end her relationship with Mike Vazquez, the real estate agent introduced her new boyfriend Cory Ammaturo to the world.

On Dec. 26, Lexie shared a photo to Instagram from a couple's trip to New York City, following it up with a Story of the pair enjoying a date night at The Wine Room in Winter Park, Fla.

"We actually knew each other before we started dating and met through mutual friends," Lexie exclusively shared with E! News. "It's really refreshing to be in a relationship where we both have the same views and are on the same page in life."

Cory—who lives nearby in South Florida and owns an e-commerce business—has especially been there for Lexie as she has had to watch her breakup with Mike play out on TV.

photos
Siesta Key Romance Report

"Having to relive that period in my life can be difficult at times," she said. "Cory has been extremely supportive through it all."

Instagram

In the Dec. 22 episode of Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Lexie and Mike officially parted ways after two years together. Throughout the season, Lexie expressed that Mike was treating her more as a friend than a girlfriend. Reports say their breakup happened this past summer. 

While it's too soon to say if Lexie and Cory's relationship will play out in upcoming episodes of Siesta Key, her co-stars appear to be supportive of the relationship 

Lexie's best friend Juliette Porter described the pair as "cuties" in the comment section of her IG while Madisson Hausburg left three smiling face with heart eye emojis.

Trending Stories

1

How John Aniston Was Honored During Days Of Our Lives Tribute

2

Neil Patrick Harris’ Twins Harper & Gideon Are All Grown Up in New Pic

3

Khloe Kardashian Unveils Family Portrait With Baby Boy & Daughter True

Siesta Key: Miami Moves airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV. 

Trending Stories

1

Neil Patrick Harris’ Twins Harper & Gideon Are All Grown Up in New Pic

2

How John Aniston Was Honored During Days Of Our Lives Tribute

3

Tearful Kim Kardashian Details Co-Parenting With Kanye West

4

How Janelle and Meri Brown Spent Christmas After Kody Brown Breakups

5

Khloe Kardashian Unveils Family Portrait With Baby Boy & Daughter True

Latest News

Exclusive

The Challenge’s Zach Nichols, Jenna Compono Welcome Baby Girl

How Gisele Bundchen & Kids Celebrated Christmas Without Tom Brady

Staying in This New Year’s Eve? Here’s Everything You Need

That ‘70s Show’s Debra Jo Rupp Has the Best Reaction to Reunion

Billie Lourd's Tribute to Carrie Fisher Will Help You Feel Less Alone

Exclusive

Inside Siesta Key Star Lexie's New Romance After Mike Break Up

Tori Spelling Reflects on "All the Sickness" Her Family Has Faced