Tori Spelling Reflects on "All the Sickness" Her Family's Faced After Hospital Stay

Tori Spelling is holding on to the holidays.
Days after she was hospitalized for difficulty breathing, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared how health issues throughout the holiday season have kept her family's festivities going on a bit longer than usual.
"Still very much in the Christmas spirit today," Tori wrote on Instagram Dec. 26. "I think with all the sickness we've had in the family in the last month we all wanted to keep Christmas going a little longer."
The 49-year-old paired the message with a video of the decorations in her home, which feature a decked out Christmas tree and a fireplace mantel topped with décor.
According to Tori—who shares kids Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, with husband Dean McDermott—they weren't the only ones looking to maintain the magic.
"Clearly our elves did too," she continued. "This morning Beau said ‘Mom a Christmas miracle happened! The elves moved and it's the day after Christmas. They always stop at Christmas!'"
And for Tori's family, there's no harm in stretching out the celebration for a few extra days. As she noted, "Makes our family happy."
The Christmas update comes nearly a week after Tori, according to Us Weekly, told followers in a since-deleted Instagram Story Dec. 21 that she was in the hospital after having a "hard time breathing."
At the time, Tori added that her symptoms included "high blood pressure and crazy dizziness."
And that is not the only experience with sickness their family has faced this season. Earlier this month, Tori shared on her Instagram Story that Beau was under the weather again after being ill for weeks.
"Poor guy was out 3 weeks sick from school. Finally got him well and back in school all last week and boom now sick again!" Tori wrote Dec. 11, per People. "High fevers, [vomiting], and so stuffy."