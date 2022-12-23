Elevate Customs Creates a One-Of-a-Kind Gaming Solution for Any Celebrity

Ad
Whether you want an off-the-shelf classic or something a little outside the box, game tables offer countless potentials for a rewarding gaming experience. Still, when it comes to game night, everyone wants to get the most out of their gaming table — it doesn't matter if that means a cutting-edge product from one of the big names in the industry or taking a chance on something less conventional.
However, as Lorraine Spektor, founder, and CEO of Elevate Customs, explains, when you are looking for something that will stand out and be a centerpiece of your home, you are likely to run into a huge problem. The same problem bothered her for years until she decided to design and make her gaming tables.
"I was in the interior design business for quite some time," she says. "Whenever I redecorated a home that needed a gaming table, I could not find the high-end modern-style gaming piece which would fit right into the space."
With that in mind, Lorraine decided to fulfill this niche and started Elevate Customs. The sole mission was to create one-of-a-kind gaming solutions to satisfy the customer's wildest dreams. Today, Lorraine can proudly say that her mission is complete as Elevate Customs is a total custom build brand where every client's wish can be applied, and their piece made precisely what they want it to be.
Whether a simple console setup or a fully immersive game room with all the bells and whistles, they will create a unique environment tailored to each customer's needs and wants.
Elevate Customs turns the dream gaming area into reality with pure elegance and unprecedented craftsmanship with their experienced team of professionals, expertise in custom gaming setup design, and an extensive list of durable parts from reputable brands.
And the team at Elevate Customs stands out in their commitment to excellence — they take pride in their craftsmanship, and only the best materials are good enough. This attention to detail sets them apart — the products they create back up their claims with gleaming results that speak for themselves!
From construction to final coat, every step of their process is meticulously accounted for, so whether it's a design that sparks joy or a sturdier build that will last through time, Elevate Customs constructs it with precision and style.
"Elegance and craftsmanship aren't always found in the same place, but they are both qualities that Elevate Customs prides itself on," says Lorraine Spektor. Designed and manufactured in L.A., the result is a product that is not only beautiful but also built to last.
"Our team makes sure that even the smallest detail is perfect," she adds. "Architects that create space layouts to ensure the gaming solution fits into the space right, designers who carefully listen to customer's wishes and make sure that the product will look amazing."
"We also work with tournament-grade suppliers who hold up to the highest standards and use only the best materials. Thanks to them, we can manipulate the size, colors, looks, etc., for maximum playability, comfort, and wow."
Another thing that Lorraine Spektor takes pride in is her total commitment to clients and doing everything in her power to make them happy. She explains that the key to successful delivery and a job well done is relatively simple: availability and clear communication.
"One thing I learned before even starting Elevate Customs was that each client has unique tastes and needs," she says. "We create custom gaming solutions that often have a lot of details, and there can't be any miscommunication."
The results are clients left with smiles on their faces. From some of the most famous athletes, poker players, celebrities, Fortune 500 companies, and world-renowned designers, they all had their wishes fulfilled."
With such a stellar track record, those looking for the ultimate gaming experience should look no further than Elevate Customs. Whether they are competitive pool players or just want to play cards with friends and family occasionally, the unrivaled attention to detail at Elevate Customs will always be a pleasure.